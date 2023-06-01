Tucson police have identified a woman who was struck and killed in April when she stepped into traffic.

Elizabeth Nydia Huntley, 27, had been wrapped in a blanket on the pavement near East Pima Street and North Belvedere Avenue about 2 a.m. April 8 when she stepped in front of a gray 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck, police say.

She died later at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

A sketch of the woman was released last month in the effort to identify her. The police crime lab, detectives and the Office of the Medical Examiner worked together to identify the woman, making a positive identification on May 31.

The 34-year-old woman who was driving the truck was impaired at the time of the crash, an earlier news release from Tucson police said.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are awaiting further test results before presenting their findings to the Pima County Attorney’s Office, Thursday's news release said.