Tucson police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash this weekend that killed a pedestrian on the city’s east side.

The crash involving a box truck and a pedestrian occurred before 9 p.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of East 22nd Street, near South Kolb Road.

Frederick Sherrill Ybarra, 66, was crossing South Kolb Road when he was struck by someone driving a box truck. The driver fled, police said.

Ybarra was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead on Feb. 14, police said.

Although mid-block crossing by Ybarra is the major contributing factor in the collision, police said that finding the truck driver is the focus of the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

So far, TPD has investigated five pedestrian deaths this year. At this time in 2022, TPD had investigated 8 pedestrian deaths.