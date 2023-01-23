 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson police: Man dies after being struck by car

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 24-year-old man died hours after being struck late Sunday night by a car as he crossed North Craycroft Road, Tucson police say.

The unidentified man was crossing Craycroft near East Fairmount Street, north of East Speedway, about 11:45 p.m. when Tucson police say he was struck by a southbound 2018 Nissan Altima.

The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with police, according to a news release. He was not imaired, police said.

The pedestrian died hours later at the hospital.

Crossing the street mid-block was a factor in the crash, investigators say. Drug paraphernalia and alcohol were found in the area of the collision, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Homeland Security searches Tucson homes

