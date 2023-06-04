A 72-year-old man struck by a car last month while crossing East Speedway has died, Tucson police say.

Marion Maciejewski was struck about 8:30 p.m. May 23, while in a crosswalk on East Speedway near North Wilmot Road, Tucson police said in a news release Sunday. Police learned Saturday that Maciejewski had died.

The driver of a silver 2005 Honda Accord that struck Maciejewski stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said in the release.

Maciejewski was struck while in the crosswalk, but had not activated the warning lights, called HAWK (high-intensity activated crosswalk), the release said.

Failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk is the primary contributing factor to the collision, which still is being investigated, the release said.