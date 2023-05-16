A man has died weeks after Tucson police say he lost control of an ATV after going over a neighborhood speed table.

Christopher Wayne Wilson, 37, was driving a red 2013 Polaris ATV near East Fort Lowell Road and North Beverly Avenue about 11:45 p.m. April 6, when he lost control and crashed, police said in a news release.

Wilson was traveling well above the posted 25 MPH speed limit and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said citing roadway evidence.

Wilson died May 13 at a hospital.

This is the 14th fatal vehicle collision Tucson police have investigated so far this year.