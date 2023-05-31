A 76-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday night in midtown, Tucson police say.
The man was a passenger in a red Hyundai Elantra that police say failed to yield to oncoming traffic while making a left turn just before 10 p.m. from eastbound East Grant Road onto North Rosemont Avenue, Tucson police said in a news release Tuesday.
The Elantra was struck by a westbound Chevrolet Traverse.
The driver of the Traverse,a 27-year-old woman, was not injured.
Police said neither occupant of the Elantra was wearing a seat belt and that the driver had a suspended license, the release said.
The identities of the individuals involved have not been released, pending notification of their next of kin. The crash is still being investigated.
