Tucson police: Man shot, critically wounded by officer

A Tucson police officer shot and critical wounded a 27-year-old man just before midnight Saturday, officials say.

Officers were called just before midnight about an armed, suicidal man at an apartment complex in the 800 block of South Prudence, near east 22nd Street, Tucson police said in a news release. Callers said the man had a gun and a knife.

Mental health professionals tried calling the man to offer services, police said. In the meantime, 911 callers reported the armed man was running and yelling throughout the complex.

Officers searching for the man heard a gunshot. An officer opened fire as the man came out of the complex and walked toward officers, the news release said.

Officers immediately began life-saving efforts and the man was taken to a hospital. The man remained in critical condition, police said Sunday morning.

Police did not release the name of the man nor of the officer who shot him.

No one else was wounded in the incident.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will conduct the criminal investigation. TPD also will conduct a separate internal investigation.