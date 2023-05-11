A motorcyclist has died days after colliding with a minivan last week in midtown, Tucson police said.

Israel Antonio Martinez, 20, was traveling in the 300 block of South Country Club Road, near East Broadway, on May 2 when he collided with a Toyota minivan making a left turn, a news release Thursday from Tucson police said.

Martinez was wearing a helmet, but lacked the proper motorcycle endorsement on his license, Tucson police said.

Martinez was traveling about the posted speed limit at the time of the crash, police said.

Martinez died at a hospital Wednesday.

The driver of the minivan, a 70-year-old man, was not injured in the crash, police said.

Failure to yield while making a left turn by the van driver and excessive speed by Martinez were the contributing factors in the collision, police said.

No charges or citations have been issued at this time.