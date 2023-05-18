A motorcyclist has died days after colliding with a minivan on Tucson’s east side, officials say.

A 42-year-old woman driving a Toyota Sienna minivan pulled out of a private drive near East Golf Links and South Kolb roads about 7 p.m. May 11, colliding with the motorcyclist while making a right turn, Tucson police said in a news release.

The motorcyclist, Cory Edward Loud, 30, was taken to a hospital. He died Wednesday, police said.

The minivan driver was cited for failing to yield from a private drive, police said.

This is the ninth fatal motorcycle crash Tucson police have investigated this year, which is one more than at the same time last year.