A motorcyclist has died days after colliding with a minivan on Tucson’s east side, officials say.
A 42-year-old woman driving a Toyota Sienna minivan pulled out of a private drive near East Golf Links and South Kolb roads about 7 p.m. May 11, colliding with the motorcyclist while making a right turn, Tucson police said in a news release.
The motorcyclist, Cory Edward Loud, 30, was taken to a hospital. He died Wednesday, police said.
The minivan driver was cited for failing to yield from a private drive, police said.
This is the ninth fatal motorcycle crash Tucson police have investigated this year, which is one more than at the same time last year.
