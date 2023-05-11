A motorcyclist has died weeks after he was thrown in a crash in midtown Tucson, police said.

Stephen Barry, 67, was traveling near North Columbus Boulevard and East Monte Vista Drive on April 18 when he lost control, crashed and was thrown from his motorcycle, Tucson police said Thursday in a news release.

Detectives believe he may have struck a pothole prior to losing control. He was also not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

Barry died Wednesday at a hospital.

So far this year, Tucson police have investigated six fatal motorcyclist crashes, which is one less than at the same time last year.