A sketch of a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in April has been released by Tucson police in the hope it helps to identify her.

The woman was wrapped in a blanket on the pavement near East Pima Street and North Belvedere Avenue about 2 a.m. on April 8, when police say she got up and stepped in front of a pickup truck. The 34-year-old woman who was driving the pickup was impaired at the time of the crash, Tucson police have said.

The woman who was struck died later at a local hospital. Since then, detectives have asked the public for help identifying the woman.

Authorities say the woman likely was between 20 and 40 years old. She was 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighed 102 pounds and had freckles on her face. The woman also had short brown hair and brown eyes.

A profile of the woman also has been created in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.