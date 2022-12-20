Tucson police: Pedestrian struck, killed on Flowing Wells Road

Tucson Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on the city’s west side Tuesday morning.
The crash happened in the 3900 block of North Flowing Wells Road. Due to the crash, Flowing Wells will be shut down between West Knox Street and West Roger Road for the next several hours, police said.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
No details about the crash had been released by police Tuesday morning.
