Tucson police are asking for help identifying a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle when she stepped into traffic earlier this month.

The woman had been wrapped in a blanket on the pavement near East Pima Street and North Belvedere Avenue about 2 a.m. April 8 when police say she stepped in front of a gray 2007 Dodge Ram truck. The woman later died at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The 34-year-old woman who was driving the truck was impaired at the time of the crash, a news release from Tucson police said.

Detectives said they have exhausted all attempts to identify the woman who was killed and are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

The woman is described as having freckles on her face. She is between the ages of 20 and 30. She was 5-feet 4-inches tall and weighed 102 pounds.

She also had short brown hair and brown eyes.