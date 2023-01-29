 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson police: Woman, 27, killed in crash

A 27-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning when Tucson police say she crashed into a concrete barrier on the city's north side.

Anahy P. Soto was speeding north on North Stone Avenue in a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro about 1:15 a.m. when she failed to negotiate a curve near East Limberlost Drive and smashed into a concrete barrier, Tucson police said in a news release.

Soto was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police said.

Police said speeding was the major factor in the crash.

Containers of alcohol also were found in the car and police say they will investigate whether impairment also was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. That's up from about 39,000 deaths in 2020.

