Tucson police: Woman arrested in fatal crash

A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Tucson's north side.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, a man walking across East Grant Road near North Stone Avenue was struck by a gold 2007 Cadillac SRX, Tucson police said in a news release.

The man died later at a hospital. He has not been publicly identified because police still are trying to contact his family.

Police say the man was struck by the Cadillac as he walked across the street in a crosswalk, but against the green light.

The driver, Devi Marie Stubblefield, 25, stayed at the crash scene, police said.

Officers determined Stubblefield was impaired at the time of the crash and that she had a suspended driver's license, the news release says. Stubblefield was booked into Pima County jail on suspicion of causing death by use of a vehicle. More charges could be filed at the conclusion of the investigation, police said.