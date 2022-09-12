 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tucson police: Woman arrested in fatal crash

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Tucson's north side.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, a man walking across East Grant Road near North Stone Avenue was struck by a gold 2007 Cadillac SRX, Tucson police said in a news release.

The man died later at a hospital. He has not been publicly identified because police still are trying to contact his family.

Police say the man was struck by the Cadillac as he walked across the street in a crosswalk, but against the green light.

The driver, Devi Marie Stubblefield, 25, stayed at the crash scene, police said.

Officers determined Stubblefield was impaired at the time of the crash and that she had a suspended driver's license, the news release says. Stubblefield was booked into Pima County jail on suspicion of causing death by use of a vehicle. More charges could be filed at the conclusion of the investigation, police said.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Israeli blockade puts squeeze on Palestinian sports

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News