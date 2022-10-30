Tucson police: Woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run

A 33-year-old woman was arrested after Tucson police say she fled after hitting a man as he crossed the street.

The man was struck and killed about 9:45 p.m. Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle as he crossed North Alvernon Way near East Juarez Street, police said in a news release.

The driver of the 2016 Acura ILX fled after the crash, police said.

A short time later, police say the found Samantha Elizabeth Sandidge, near East Broadway and South Wilmot Road, She was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of a felony charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, police said.