Tucson police: Woman crossing street is struck, killed

A woman trying to cross the street on Tucson's south side was struck and killed by a pickup truck Sunday night, police said.

At about 8 p.m., police officers and fire personnel were sent to the intersection of East Irvington Road and South Calle Pamplona for a woman who had been struck by a black 2002 Dodge Ram. Despite life-saving measures, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released by Tucson police.

Detectives determined she was attempting to cross Irvington in an unknown direction when she was struck by the Dodge Ram, which was westbound in the curb lane. Police said the woman was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk, was wearing dark clothing and that there are no street lights in the immediate area.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. It was determined the driver was not impaired at the time.

Mid-block crossing by the pedestrian is the major contributing factor of the collision. The road was wet and visibility was limited by fog, police said.

This investigation is ongoing, and no charges or citations have been issued at this time.

There have been 47 pedestrian fatalities on Tucson streets this year, police said. That's compared to 27 at the same time last year.