A 34-year-old woman died two days after a crash last week on Tucson's south side, police say.

Krystal Francesca Bustamante was struck about 2 p.m. Friday as she drove through the intersection of South Kino Parkway and East Silverlake Road, Tucson police said in a news release.

Investigators were notified March 5 that she had died from her injuries, police said.

In the crash, Bustamante was driving north on Kino in a red two-door Fiat when she was struck by southbound white Chevrolet SUV making a left turn onto Silverlake, police said.

Bustamente was not wearing a seatbelt and had a suspended driver’s license, police said. The SUV driver, a man in his 70s, was not injured, police said.

No citations have been issued and the crash is still being investigated, police said.