A woman was killed Thursday night when Tucson police say she crashed into a concrete pole on the city's south side.

Sandra Ty Graham, 40, was driving a white Hyundai Sonata near South Campbell Avenue and East 22nd Street just before midnight when she struck the curb then crashed into the pole, a news release from Tucson police said.

Graham later died at the hospital.

Detectives have yet to determine if impairment was a factor in the collision, police said.

This is the 13th fatal vehicle collision Tucson police have investigated this year. That's three more than at the same time last year, police say.