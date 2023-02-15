All schools in the Vail School District will be closed on Wednesday after a deadly crash caused a nitric spill Tuesday, causing traffic concerns and evacuations.

In a letter to parents, Vail School District Superintendent, John Carruth, said incident command requested that all Vail schools be closed for both safety and to ease traffic conditions.

The district has previously told parents that school start times and bus routes on Wednesday would be pushed back by two hours due to traffic concerns.

Any children who were bused to schools before the closures were announced at 9 a.m. can remain on campus with on-site staff until their parents can pick them up, the district said.

On Tuesday at about 2:45 p.m., a commercial truck hauling liquid nitric acid in a box trailer rolled over on Interstate 10 near Kolb Road. The driver was killed in the crash.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said that those in a three mile perimeter around the incident should shelter in place. Those who are currently evacuated should expect to remain displaced until mid-day.

The recovery and mitigation efforts on the hazardous materials were temporarily setback due to weather conditions, the agency said. Crews have now removed the material from the truck and are using dirt to stop further gassing.

Both directions of traffic near Kolb Road remains closed.