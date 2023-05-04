Westbound travel on Interstate 10 near Willcox remains closed while crews continue to repair a bridge damaged in a deadly crash Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, the westbound closure is now at milepost 344, just east of Willcox, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. The repairs to the bridge are expected to take up to 48 hours.

Westbound I-10 traffic is now detouring:

west on business 10 from exit 344 into Willcox

southeast on State Route 186

south on Kansas Settlement Road

south on US 191 to McNeal

west on Davis Road to SR 80 in Tombstone

north on SR 80 to SR 82

west on SR 82 to SR 90 in Whetsone

north on SR 90 to I-10 Benson

Eastbound I-10 is open and traffic is able to exit and re-enter the interstate via the exit/entrance ramps at US 191, ADOT said.

Around midnight on Wednesday, a semi tractor-trailer was traveling west on I-10 when it went off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail then smashed into a concrete overpass support pillar.

The semi went up in flames and the overpass pillar buckled. The unidentified driver died in the crash.