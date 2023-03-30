A fatal crash on Interstate 10 in Benson caused a wildfire to break out on Wednesday, officials say.

One person died and three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision that happened around 1:22 p.m. on I-10 near East Dragoon Road and the Texas Canyon Rest Stop.

One of the vehicles involved left the roadway, struck some rocks, went down an embankment and went up in flames, a news release from the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

The sole occupant of the second vehicle involved was not injured in the crash.

The extent of injuries, the identities of those involved and the possibility of impairment is unknown at this time, the news release said.

Due to the crash, a brush fire broke out. As of 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Texas Summit Fire had burned 455 acres and is 50% contained, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said.

Crews have been able to stop the fire’s forward progress and 120 personnel were assigned to fight the blaze.