A wildfire burning Tuesday near Fort Huachuca has grown to about 1,000 acres, the Arizona Wildfire Dashboard shows.

The Western Hemp Fire started as a result of mowing, according to the Fort Huachuca official Twitter page.

Residents of Huachuca City as well as the Apache Flats RV Park on Fort Huachuca were initially told to be prepare for evacuation, but an update from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Department early Monday afternoon said the threat level was downgraded. The wildfire posed no threats to populated areas, officials said.

Crews are on sight include the Fort Huachuca Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service as well as the Bonneville Hotshots.

Current weather conditions may make progress difficult however, according to the National Weather Service in Tucson. Air crews are currently helping fight the blaze.