Woman, 73, walking in road killed in hit-and-run

A 73-year-old woman walking in the road early Saturday morning was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash, Tucson police say.

Saundra Bridgeford Lewis was walking in the southbound lanes of North Country Club Road near East Broadway about 2:30 a.m. when she was struck, police said in a news release. She died at the scene.

The driver fled after the crash and police continue to search for the vehicle, believed to be a small white pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

