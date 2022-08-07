 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Woman, 73, walking in road killed in hit-and-run

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 73-year-old woman walking in the road early Saturday morning was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash, Tucson police say.

Saundra Bridgeford Lewis was walking in the southbound lanes of North Country Club Road near East Broadway about 2:30 a.m. when she was struck, police said in a news release. She died at the scene.

The driver fled after the crash and police continue to search for the vehicle, believed to be a small white pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sweetwater Wetlands Park shows off monsoon greenery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News