A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Tucson’s west side Friday night.

Shortly before 7 p.m., officers arrived at the intersection of West Miracle Mile and North El Burrito Avenue after receiving reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a gray 1996 Honda Accord. Charlene Rose Elich, 72, was pronounced dead at the scene, Tucson police said.

Elich was crossing Miracle Mile from south to north when she was struck by the Honda Accord, which was traveling west in the curb lane, investigators said.

The driver of the car immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

It was determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash. Mid-block crossing by Elich is the major contributing factor in the collision, police said.