A 68-year-old woman was killed Friday evening when authorities say her car was struck by a van whose driver ran a red light at an intersection on Tucson's south side.

Estela Gallegos was driving east on East Drexel Road just after 5 p.m when she entered the intersection at South Palo Verde Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Saturday in a news release.

A southbound van driven by 64-year-old Ignacio Peña drove

through the intersection on a red light, colliding with Gallegos' vehicle, the release said.

Gallegos died at the hospital.

Peña had minor injuries. He was cited for causing death by moving violation, the news release said.

The crash is still being investigated.