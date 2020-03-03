Accidental fire retardant deployment closes Tucson's Nanini library for a day

Tucson's Nanini library branch closed for the day Tuesday after fire retardant was accidentally sprayed, an official says.

The spraying occurred in a portion of the library's book return chute, said Holly Schaffer, a spokeswoman for Pima County Public Libraries.

She said the library located on North Shannon Road near West Ina Road was closed for clean-up, but is expected to reopen as usual at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The malfunction was not connected to a book return, she said. A special crew is cleaning the area where the retardant was expelled, Schaffer said.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

