Accidental fire retardant deployment closes Tucson's Nanini library for a day

Accidental fire retardant deployment closes Tucson's Nanini library for a day

In this 2010 file photo, materials for a Friends of Pima County Public Library  book sale are displayed at Nanini.

 Photo By A.E. ARAIZA / ARIZONA DAILY STAR / FILE

Tucson's Nanini library branch closed for the day Tuesday after fire retardant was accidentally sprayed, an official says.

The spraying occurred in a portion of the library's book return chute, said Holly Schaffer, a spokeswoman for Pima County Public Libraries.

She said the library located on North Shannon Road near West Ina Road was closed for clean-up, but is expected to reopen as usual at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The malfunction was not connected to a book return, she said. A special crew is cleaning the area where the retardant was expelled, Schaffer said.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

