The road to Mount Lemmon remains open Tuesday as fire crews make progress containing a human-caused wildfire burning in the Coronado National Forest.
Motorists should expect to see firefighters traveling along Catalina Highway and smoke within the interior of the Molino Fire, said Brandalyn Vonk, a spokeswoman with the U.S. Forest Service.
The Molino Fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and had spread to about 400 acres as of Monday afternoon, fueled by grass and mesquite brush. The fire was 50% contained as of Tuesday morning.
The fire prompted evacuation of the Molino Basin Campground. The site remains closed.
Forest officials, with the help of local fire departments and the National Park Service, are working in the area, ensuring the fire does not reach the road or threaten any structures, Vonk said. There were no threats to any structures Tuesday.
Because the fire is in deep, rugged terrain, firefighters are staged in the campground and along the road.
A fire investigator is also at the scene to determine how the fire started, Vonk said.