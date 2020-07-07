Activists launch campaign to release Tucson dreamer with COVID-19 from ICE custody

Salvador Martínez, Carlos's father, said that his son spent 19 days isolated due to the spread of the coronavirus.

“They were just giving him two Tylenol in the morning and two in the afternoon, and they had him locked up alone in a cell. The food was brought to him there,” Martínez said. He added that his son is better, “but not quite well. And morally he is broken.”

Late appeal keeping him detained

An appeal filed a day late by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement prosecutor on the judge's decision is keeping Martinez detained.

On June 30, the Board of Immigration Appeals accepted the motion for late filing of the appeal.

In the motion for the late filing of the appeal, the Department of Homeland Security indicated that its assistant chief counsel filed the brief one day later by "error."