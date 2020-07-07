Activists launch campaign to release Tucson dreamer with COVID-19 from ICE custody

An immigration advocacy group started a campaign Monday to pressure officials for the release of a "dreamer" from Tucson who has remained in custody for months even though a judge had already canceled his deportation order.
Carlos Martinez, an engineer and one of the first young people to qualify for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals in 2012, was detained after crossing to Mexico for 45 minutes almost a year ago.
Martinez recently spent 19 days in isolation at the Eloy Detention Center after testing positive for COVID-19, his family says.
Martinez crossed the border to Nogales in August, feeling frustrated after being unable to find a job in recent years and feeling an urge to visit family in Mexico he hadn’t seen since he moved to the U.S. as a nine-year-old boy.
He has been detained at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center since then.
Calling for dreamers’ release amid COVID-19
The Arizona Dream Act Coalition (ADAC), a Phoenix-based organization that advocates for the rights of "dreamers," started a campaign Monday to pressure ICE for Martinez’s release.
"It is time to raise our voices to tell the people that we cannot turn our eyes and ignore what is happening," Karina Ruiz, executive director of the ADAC, said. "They are letting us die, because they do not have (in those centers) the essential measures to be healthy or maintain social distance."
The coalition held an information session on Facebook Live Monday night to inform the community about Martinez’s case and ask people to make phone calls to ICE offices requesting his immediate release. The goal is for him to finish recovering from COVID-19 at his home in Tucson, with his parents.
As of June 21, ICE reported that 191 detainees at the Eloy Detention Center facilities tested positive and were being monitored, in addition to more than 100 employees of that center operated by a private company.
Ruiz said they will focus this week on promoting calls to ICE calling for the release of Martinez and other detainees who may be in the same conditions of vulnerability in terms of health.
It's not just about Martinez, Ruiz said. "There are many people who have been infected in these concentration camps," as he calls immigration detention centers.
Salvador Martínez, Carlos's father, said that his son spent 19 days isolated due to the spread of the coronavirus.
“They were just giving him two Tylenol in the morning and two in the afternoon, and they had him locked up alone in a cell. The food was brought to him there,” Martínez said. He added that his son is better, “but not quite well. And morally he is broken.”
Late appeal keeping him detained
An appeal filed a day late by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement prosecutor on the judge's decision is keeping Martinez detained.
On June 30, the Board of Immigration Appeals accepted the motion for late filing of the appeal.
In the motion for the late filing of the appeal, the Department of Homeland Security indicated that its assistant chief counsel filed the brief one day later by "error."
In its motion asking the Board of Immigration Appeals to accept the late filing, DHS stated that: "The Department is submitting this brief one-day late, as the undersigned Assistant Chief Counsel had two briefs due on consecutive dates: this brief due by June 11, 2020, and a second brief due by June 12, 2020. On June 11, 2020, undersigned counsel intended to verify the brief deadline for this matter; however, she inadvertently reviewed the alien number for the second brief, noting that brief deadline of June 12, 2020. Based upon that error, she mistakenly believed the deadline for this matter was June 12, 2020."
The situation has been desperate and frustrating, said Tucson attorney Claudia Arévalo, who represents Martinez.
"It was not a good reason," Arevalo said of the delay in ICE's appeal. “And with lawyers, they (at the Board of Immigration Appeals) have a zero tolerance policy. They deny us everything, especially in this administration. ”
The request for cancellation of deportation was made under the argument of the impact and extreme pain that Martinez’s definitive departure from the country would cause his parents, Arévalo explained.
"It was a precious testimony" of how he came to this country with his parents at age 9, of his engineering achievements, including the nine rigorous exams he passed a couple of years ago in an intense process of hiring with Google, Arevalo said. "He talked about his parents, who are humble and hard-working people, and how they have supported each other."
Before an audience that included Martinez’s family and friends, the judge determined that he deserved the cancellation of deportation.
"I declare him a permanent resident of the United States, because he deserves it," Salvador Martínez, Carlos' father, recalls the judge telling his son.
But the celebration lasted a few minutes.
The ICE prosecutor announced her intention to appeal the judge's decision, because she said the trial was based largely on Martinez’s testimony and not on the argument that it would impact his parents.
"The prosecutor was always there, she could ask Carlos's family the questions she wanted," said Arévalo.
‘Luck has not been in his favor’
Martinez rejected the unusual option of voluntary departure that the ICE prosecutor offered in November because of his clean record in this country, Arévalo said. Voluntary departure involved being returned to Mexico without a record of deportation.
But Martinez eventually started feeling disappointed, anxious and depressed, the lawyer said. At one point, he asked Arevalo to stop the process and ask for his deportation to Mexico.
After learning the about Martinez’s - his talent for systems engineering, a career in which he has a masters from the University of Arizona and with which he came to work at IBM; his contributions to the community through support and instruction to other youth; supporting his family and clean record in nearly 30 years living in the United States - the judge encouraged him to continue the process.
Arévalo twice filed for humanitarian parole due to his client's emotional decline, but was denied. A third petition filed a few weeks ago for the spread of coronavirus is still pending.
After seeing him grow, how hard he fought, how smart he is, his great achievements, "and now seeing that luck has not been in his favor, it is a pain that cannot be described as a father," Martinez said.
"The prosecutor was wrong for one day and my son was wrong for 45 minutes," he said.
Reporter Stephanie Casanova translated this story.
