Actress Keaton looks to turn a tidy profit on downtown Tucson house she bought in 2018

The community’s first African Methodist Episcopal Church opened in 1910 at Convent and 17th, kitty-corner from where Keaton’s home now stands, Otero said.

Barrio Viejo grew “intensely crowded” after World Wars I and II, she said, as old homes and businesses were sectioned off into apartments and the neighborhood swelled with renters.

Both of Otero’s parents were born in that area. Her father’s house was demolished with dozens of other buildings in the mid-1960s, when almost 80 acres were cleared to make way for the Tucson Community Center complex.

From near-demolition to celebrity “glow-up”

The patchwork of “renewal” that followed in what was left of the barrio took its time to find the row house at Convent and 17th.

Photos from the 1970s and 1980s show the building boarded up and beginning to fall down.

In 1982, a wall collapsed on part of the old Chinese grocery store that used to stand at the northeast corner of the structure, and what was left of the market was knocked down for safety reasons.