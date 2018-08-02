A political action committee backing Democrat Kyrsten Sinema in the Arizona Senate race has released its first television advertisement today. And it has set its sights on Rep. Martha McSally, attacking the Republican nearly a month before the GOP primary.
The ad alleges that the two-term Tucson Republican voted to allow health insurance companies to charge adults over the age of 50 up considerably more for health insurance.
“In Congress, Martha McSally turned her back on Arizona families, voting for the age tax that allows the insurance companies to charge anyone over the age of 50 more for the health care they need–up to five times more," said Rodd McLeod, spokesperson for Red and Gold.
A spokesperson for the McSally campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The ad follows a new poll from Arizona’s OH Predictive Insights and ABC15 Arizona released yesterday that has McSally as the front-runner among Republicans ahead of the Aug. 28 primary.
The poll has McSally ahead with 35 percent of the Republican vote if the election was held today, with 27 percent of Republicans backing former state senator Kelli Ward and 15 percent for former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
The same poll also gives Sinema a slight lead over McSally in a hypothetical head to head match-up, with 48 percent of voters backing Sinema, and McSally getting 44 percent of the vote.
The margin of error for the poll is 4 percent.