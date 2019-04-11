Canyon Del Oro High School was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a former student reportedly brought a gun on campus, police say.
At 3:30 p.m., Oro Valley police officers were dispatched to the school for a student who flashed a gun on campus about an hour before the report.
Officers later learned that a Snapchat video apparently showed the student in the campus parking lot.
"No direct threat was made to the school and the suspect was not in the secure area of the school," a police news release said.
A majority of students left after the 3:25 p.m. dismissal, but there was still students and faculty on campus, an Oro Valley police news release said.
The lockdown was initiated by school administration while officers searched for the suspect. He was identified as a teen boy and a former student at the school.
The lockdown officially ended at 6:54 p.m.
The teen is not in custody as of Thursday night. The police department will have additional officers on site during operations Friday.