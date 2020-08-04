Adelita Grijalva leads Democratic race for Board of Supervisors District 5

Adelita Grijalva is leading Consuelo Hernandez in the highly anticipated Democratic primary race to represent District 5 on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

District 5 incorporates much of Tucson’s west and southwest sides, downtown, and south and east of downtown.

As of Tuesday at 9 p.m., early results showed that Grijalva holds over 66% of the primary votes.

The death of longtime Supervisor Richard Elías in March left the District 5 seat up for grabs. Elías, who represented the district since 2002, was planning to run for re-election. The remainder of his term is currently being carried out by Betty Villegas.

Grijalva has served as the director of Pima County Teen Court for the past 25 years, a program created to reduce the number of children of color in the juvenile justice system. As a native Tucsonan and daughter of U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, Adelita Grijalva grew up in the Tucson Unified School District and received a degree in political science from the University of Arizona. Grijalva also serves as a member of the TUSD school board and was recently elected to her fifth term.