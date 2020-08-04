You are the owner of this article.
Adelita Grijalva leads Democratic race for Board of Supervisors District 5
The winner of the primary will advance to face Republican Fernando Gonzalez in November.

Democratic candidates for Pima County Board of Supervisors, District 5: Consuelo Hernandez, left, and Adelita Grijalva.

 File photos

Adelita Grijalva is leading Consuelo Hernandez in the highly anticipated Democratic primary race to represent District 5 on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

District 5 incorporates much of Tucson’s west and southwest sides, downtown, and south and east of downtown.

As of Tuesday at 9 p.m., early results showed that Grijalva holds over 66% of the primary votes.

The death of longtime Supervisor Richard Elías in March left the District 5 seat up for grabs. Elías, who represented the district since 2002, was planning to run for re-election. The remainder of his term is currently being carried out by Betty Villegas.

Grijalva has served as the director of Pima County Teen Court for the past 25 years, a program created to reduce the number of children of color in the juvenile justice system. As a native Tucsonan and daughter of U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva, Adelita Grijalva grew up in the Tucson Unified School District and received a degree in political science from the University of Arizona. Grijalva also serves as a member of the TUSD school board and was recently elected to her fifth term.

Hernandez was born and raised in Pima County and has served on the Governing Board of the Sunnyside Unified School District for the past two years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in global health science from Arizona State University and is the sister of state Reps. Alma and Daniel Hernandez.

The winner of the primary will advance to face Republican Fernando Gonzalez in the November General Election.

