 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adelita Grijalva takes commanding lead in Pima County District 5 supervisors race

Adelita Grijalva takes commanding lead in Pima County District 5 supervisors race

From the Election 2020: Here's what Southern Arizona races look like so far series

Adelita Grijalva, candidate for Pima County Board of Supervisors, District 5.

 Candidate photo

Democrat Adelita Grijalva is leading Republican Fernando Gonzales in the race to represent District 5 on the Pima County Board of Supervisors, a seat previously held by the late Supervisor Richard Elías.

As of Tuesday at 8:30 p.m., unofficial results show that Grijalva holds over 77% of votes in the general election.

LATESTLive 2020 election results from Arizona, Pima County 

District 5 incorporates much of Tucson’s west and southwest sides, downtown and south and east of downtown. The area is home to about 56,000 registered Democrats, 16,000 registered Republicans and 30,000 Independents.

Elías, who died unexpectedly earlier this year, held the historically Democratic seat for nearly 18 years. The remainder of his term is being carried out by Betty Villegas.

Grijalva, who was encouraged by Elías’ family to run for the District 5 seat, is a native Tucsonan and daughter of U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva.

She has served as the director of Pima County Teen Court for the past 25 years, a program created to reduce the number of children of color in the juvenile justice system.

Grijalva grew up in the Tucson Unified School District and received a degree in political science from the University of Arizona. She also serves as a member of the TUSD school board and was recently elected to her fifth term.

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News