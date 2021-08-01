ADOT: Arizona vehicle crashes drop in 2020, fatalities show increase

Arizona saw an increase in traffic fatalities in 2020 despite the reduction in traffic volume and the number of crashes, according to the Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report that was published last week.
In fact, the number of traffic fatalities on Arizona roads and highways rose to their highest levels in 12 years in 2020.
The number of those killed in traffic collisions rose from 980 in 2019 to 1,057 in 2020, while the total number of traffic crashes came in under 100,000 for the first time since 1993. The report also estimated that Arizonans traveled nearly 5 billion fewer miles in 2020 — a 7% decrease from 2019, according to the report.
In Pima County, the number of people killed in traffic crashes increased in 2020 to 162 from 140 in 2019, a 16% increase. The report shows that 95 people died in traffic crashes in the city of Tucson, 57 in the county and five each in Marana and Sahuarita. In 2020, 4,267 people were injured in crashes in all jurisdictions in Pima County.
The Arizona Department of Transportation produces the annual report, which is a compilation of traffic crash reports provided by law enforcement agencies around the state. The report reflects crash data for all Arizona roadways, including city streets, county roads, reservation roads and state highways.
The 2020 report shows a decline across all categories in terms of number of crashes and injuries in a year where travel was reduced and remote working and learning increased because of the pandemic, ADOT said in a news release.
However, the majority of the categories that track fatalities showed an increase, including deaths from speed-related crashes and lane-departure crashes and deaths from those not wearing seatbelts.
Two categories that saw fewer fatalities in 2020 than 2019 were alcohol-related and motorcycle-related crashes.
Alcohol-related fatalities continued the trend over the last few years, declining to 181 deaths in 2020 compared to 258 in 2019 — a 30% decrease. Alcohol-related fatalities decreased by 21% from 2017 to 2019.
Motorcycle-related fatalities saw a decrease from 170 deaths in 2019 to 160 in 2020.
The 2020 Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report is available at azdot.gov/CrashFacts.
Safety message winners announced
Two winning messages were selected to display on electronic sign boards around the state as part of the 2021 ADOT Safety Message contest.
The winners, selected by a statewide vote, were:
“Miss your exit? It’s Okay. We made more ahead.”
“Life is a highway. I wanna ride it. With a seatbelt on.”
The second message is a play on words from Tom Cochrane’s song “Life is a Highway.”
The two people who submitted the winning entries wanted to remain anonymous, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The department said a Phoenix area law enforcement officer submitted the “Miss your exit” message. The “Life is a Highway” message was sent in without the author’s name or contact information, but a note was included saying it was derived from Cochrane’s 1991 song.
More than 6,000 people voted for the safety message they wanted to see on the overhead message boards.
“It’s encouraging to know that thousands of people also care about safety and voted to see these messages on signs across the state,” said ADOT Director John Halikowski. “With states across the country posting safety messages, it only gets more difficult to create a one-of-a-kind message. This year’s messages are unique and sure to make an impact on drivers.”
ADOT’s Safety Message Contest launched five years ago and has received more than 18,000 entries.
Down the road
Intersection improvements
A $3 million project to improve the intersection of Sahuarita and South Wilmot roads is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 2.
The work will be done between the hours of 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays. The work is being done by the Pima County Department of Transportation, the Regional Transportation Authority and contractor Falcone Brothers and Associates Inc.
The work includes a new traffic signal with lighting, roadway widening for turn lanes and new drainage. The project is expect to be completed by spring 2022.
For more information on the project, visit www.roadprojects.pima.gov
Please approach the area with caution and obey all traffic control devices. Traffic control changes and speed reductions will occur as work progresses.