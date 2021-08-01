ADOT: Arizona vehicle crashes drop in 2020, fatalities show increase

Arizona saw an increase in traffic fatalities in 2020 despite the reduction in traffic volume and the number of crashes, according to the Arizona Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report that was published last week.

In fact, the number of traffic fatalities on Arizona roads and highways rose to their highest levels in 12 years in 2020.

The number of those killed in traffic collisions rose from 980 in 2019 to 1,057 in 2020, while the total number of traffic crashes came in under 100,000 for the first time since 1993. The report also estimated that Arizonans traveled nearly 5 billion fewer miles in 2020 — a 7% decrease from 2019, according to the report.

In Pima County, the number of people killed in traffic crashes increased in 2020 to 162 from 140 in 2019, a 16% increase. The report shows that 95 people died in traffic crashes in the city of Tucson, 57 in the county and five each in Marana and Sahuarita. In 2020, 4,267 people were injured in crashes in all jurisdictions in Pima County.

The Arizona Department of Transportation produces the annual report, which is a compilation of traffic crash reports provided by law enforcement agencies around the state. The report reflects crash data for all Arizona roadways, including city streets, county roads, reservation roads and state highways.