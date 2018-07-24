Buy Now

The billboard, warning about delays along Interstate 10, mistakenly referred to Pima Mime Road on Tuesday. The issue has since been corrected.

 Joe Ferguson

An electronic billboard on the city's southside warned drivers about delays along Interstate 10, specifically near Pima Mime Road.

The spelling error likely gave some drivers a chuckle as they passed the Arizona Department of Transportation-controlled sign, referring to a long-running bridge maintenance project designed to extend the bridges going over Pima Mine Road, just north of Sahuarita.

A spokesperson for ADOT said it was a simple spelling error that lasted a few hours and has since been corrected. 

