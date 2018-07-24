An electronic billboard on the city's southside warned drivers about delays along Interstate 10, specifically near Pima Mime Road.
The spelling error likely gave some drivers a chuckle as they passed the Arizona Department of Transportation-controlled sign, referring to a long-running bridge maintenance project designed to extend the bridges going over Pima Mine Road, just north of Sahuarita.
A spokesperson for ADOT said it was a simple spelling error that lasted a few hours and has since been corrected.