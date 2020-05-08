Advocates call for probe into immigration detention conditions during pandemic

Migrant advocates are calling for an investigation of conditions at immigration detention facilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

Advocates have called for the release of immigrant detainees since the pandemic began, but those calls now have renewed urgency after a man in custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in San Diego died Wednesday from COVID-19.

No deaths were reported among ICE detainees in Arizona, but the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona rose to 62 since the first case was reported April 1, according to ICE statistics. Nationwide, 788 detainees tested positive for the coronavirus since the first case on March 24 in New Jersey.

On Wednesday, Carlos Ernesto Escobar Mejia, a 57-year-old man from El Salvador held by ICE in San Diego, died after spending a week hospitalized for COVID-19, the San Diego Union Tribune reported.

He was the first confirmed ICE detainee to die of COVID-19

The next day, a coalition of immigration advocates asked the Department of Homeland Security’s Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties and DHS’ Office of the Inspector General to “investigate the lack of protective measures being taken to stem the further spread of COVID-19” among ICE detainees.

“We submit this complaint in the midst of an aggressive global pandemic that thrives in exactly the close-quarter settings found in ICE detention facilities, where social distancing is largely impossible,” according to the complaint.

At the Eloy Detention Center, an asylum seeker from Michoacan, Mexico identified in the complaint by the pseudonym “Melisa” said she has been in custody since November and fears for her health.