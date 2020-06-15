Advocates: Dreamer in Tucson has health issues that make detention too risky

“Now, all of a sudden, they demand he present himself to ICE and will not give assurances that he won’t be detained,” Wilson said.

In May 2019, the Border Patrol pulled over Lucero while he was driving with friends who were undocumented, Wilson said. The Border Patrol accused him of human smuggling, but did not charge him with a crime and the agents let him go.

Immigration officials did not bring up the incident until last week, Wilson said.

“Now they’re saying it’s so serious that he must turn himself in to ICE during the pandemic,” Wilson said.

The ICE public affairs office did not respond before deadline to an inquiry from the Star.

The $12,000 bond is “not just” and “holding Brayann could be a death sentence with no trial,” said Lucero’s 15-year-old sister, Nicole Lucero.

Lucero used his DACA work permit to work at restaurants and as a welder, Nicole Lucero said. That permit is now expired and Brayaan Lucero is waiting for renewal. “He has a little sister who has Down syndrome,” Nicole said. “She is quite attached to him. When she is with Brayann, she is very happy because Brayann is always dancing and playing with her.”

The constitutionality of the DACA program is under review by the U.S. Supreme Court and a decision is expected to be published this week.

