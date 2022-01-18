Afghan family fleeing Taliban finds friendship on flight to Tucson

In the latest episode that caused the family to make their way to the airport to escape, Fayaz said, "the Taliban was attacking neighborhoods. They killed people who worked with the U.S. Army," he said. The family ran from their home at night with their documents and only the clothes they were wearing.

"When we reached the outside of the airport, we were under threats from the Taliban. They were armed and told everyone to sit down and not move. They fired their weapons. A lot of people were rushing to the airport and those without documents could not go inside the airport. It was scary. My mom, sister and little brothers were crying," Fayaz said. "Once inside the international airport, we cried more because we were happy and safe."

The flight from Kabul to Qatar was packed — making it difficult to breathe — said Fayaz. "We were in Qatar for 20 days and then we flew to Germany and finally arrived in Philadelphia. We were so tired and rested for one day before flying to a base in New Jersey, and then to a base in Indiana, Camp Atterbury, where we stayed for two months," he said. The base was a training station for Indiana National Guard, but then transitioned into temporary housing for Afghan refugees. The family received all their vaccinations, including COVID-19, at the base.