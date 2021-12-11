Afghan refugee works with Tucson councilman to reunite his family

Wakili said things got very difficult for him once the Taliban came into power and he decided to flee.

“I thought, I have all my German visa and my passport, let's go to airport, maybe the American army can help me,” Wakili said.

Wakili said he was put on a plane to the United States. He wasn’t even able to say goodbye to his parents.

Wakili has been in Tucson for two months, where he works in a parking garage.

“I'm not ready for working because of my English language,” Wakili said. “I have to learn and study. I love learning, but I can’t because I have to send money to my wife.

It has now been almost nine months since Wakili has seen his family. On December 15, the lease is up on their rental house in Turkey. To make matters worse, her residency permit expires on Dec. 18.

“The most biggest problem is my wife,” Wakili said. “It's difficult for her to stay in Turkey without anybody to take care of them. I don’t know what I should do, I lost my way.”

A friend of Wakili’s introduced him to Tucson Councilman Steve Kozachik, who has been trying to help Wakili reunite with his family.