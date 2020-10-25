After 50 years,Tucson's El Rio Health still growing, helping

“There’s a community need there, and we are honor-bound to try to impact areas where we see there are disparities,” Spegman said of El Rio’s purpose, “where we see there are people who are disenfranchised, where we see that there are voices in our community that are not being heard.”

The pandemic is creating other epidemics right behind it, he said, with people not getting the health care they need because they are afraid to go to a clinic. As a result, preventative medicine and regular checkups are not happening as they should, he said.

It’s something Dr. Rajiv Modak, a pediatrician and medical director for two El Rio sites, agrees is one of their biggest challenges right now.

“We understand you are concerned about COVID, but you need to take care of your other health needs as well,” he said.

Pediatric care has taken a big hit, he said. Parents don’t need to bring their children in for typical visits, like for sports physicals, and so kids are not being seen regularly, or getting their shots on time.

To help, El Rio Health is currently providing over a thousand telehealth visits weekly for both medical care and behavioral health visits, which have more than tripled during the pandemic.