After court losses here, Arizona attorney general turns to Louisiana judge

"The vaccine mandate causes grave danger to the vulnerable persons whom Medicare and Medicaid were designed to protect — the poor, children, sick, and the elderly — by forcing the (job) termination of millions of essential 'healthcare heroes,' '' the lawsuit states. He said that's because employees who don't want to get vaccinated will quit, "decimating those covered facilities' ability to provide critical healthcare services and possibly forcing them to exit from the Medicaid and Medicare programs or forcing their closure altogether.''

CMS, in its announcement, acknowledged the rule "may create some short-term disruption of current staffing levels for some providers or supplies in some places.'' But the agency said "there is no reason to think that this will be a net minus even in the short term.''

Brnovich said that claim is not based in reality.

"It cites no evidence that — in the current climate of long-running, wide-ranging, and persistent healthcare staffing shortages — new recruitment will magically replenish staffing shortages caused by those who will leave their jobs rather than submit to federally coerced vaccinations,'' the lawsuit says.

Brnovich, in a separate press release, said he has data to back that up.