Pima County residents will have a chance to resolve minor legal issues, including outstanding warrants, on Wednesday, June 12, at Warrant Resolution Night Court.
The night court will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Pima County Consolidated Justice Court, located at 240 N. Stone Ave.
The court remains open late for warrant resolution approximately once a month, allowing working Arizonans to make it to court after hours.
People can take care of a number of issues at the night court, including resolving outstanding warrants, reinstating driver’s licenses, rescheduling court dates and working out payment plans.
Although the night court is held at a Pima County court, people with affairs to resolve in the Tucson City Court system may also bring their issues to the night court on Wednesday.
Warrant Resolution Night Court and its evening hours are a part of the Pima County Safety and Justice Challenge, a collaborative community effort that works to reduce the country’s jail population and address issues of racial bias within the criminal justice system.
As of March, the Warrant Resolution Night Court had served over 5,000 people. Over 2,000 of those individuals had warrants quashed in the after hours court, according to Arizona Daily Star archives.
The extended-hours program began in 2016, and since then has lead to a significant reduction in the number of outstanding warrants with city and county courts.
While appointments are not required, they are encouraged and can be scheduled by calling Pima County Consolidated Justice Court at 724-3171.
The next scheduled Warrant Resolution Night Court will be on July 10.