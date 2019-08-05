Rene Aguilar and Jackie Flores pray at a makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

In the wake of two mass shootings that left 31 people dead in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Tucson officials announced Monday a training course to educate community members on what to do during a violent encounter.

The Tucson Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, a joint operation of Tucson police and fire, announced the Aug. 22 lecture-style presentation on its Facebook page. It says the course will address simple ways to protect oneself and others during a violent incident. The course will also discuss warning signs and actions to consider during an incident, in addition to preparedness strategies, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Offered by the Tucson Police Department, it will also discuss the likelihood of being involved in this type of event, a review of past tragedies and lessons learned from those events. The minimum age to attend is 16 years old.

The event is free but space is limited. To register, visit facebook.com/events/2825396304199328/

Walk-in participants will not be allowed and attendees must bring a printed ticket to the venue.

