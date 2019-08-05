Active Violence Encounter— Personal Preparedness Course

What: The Tucson Police Department will be teaching community members simple ways to protect oneself and others during a violent event.

When: Thursday, August 22 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: TPD Westside Substation, 1310 W. Miracle Mile. The event will be held in the West Side Service Center auditorium with parking is available in front. The parking lot is accessible from Miracle Mile only. Entry into the venue will begin at 5:30 p.m.

The event is free, but a limited number of tickets are available. Register online at facebook.com/events/2825396304199328/