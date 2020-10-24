After months of separation, families getting to visit loved ones in Tucson care facilities

“She is amazing,” said Shea about her mother, who has a head full of silver hair, blue eyes and an endearing smile. “I love her so much. She taught me patience, kindness, and to love people for who they are and not what they are,” said Shea, recalling going with her mother on volunteer visits to homeless shelters and facilities for residents with severe cognitive impairments. “I learned to do community service from her at a young age,” said Shea.

Shea said the months of telephone calls and only seeing Hyland through a window are different now. The two sit across from each other practicing social-distancing, wearing masks and enjoy the fresh air and chirping of birds in a patio. Shea said she prefers the outdoor visits because the elderly are the most vulnerable. She said she accepts the abundance of caution because it is warranted, and her older brother, Eric Hyland, a classical trumpet player with the National Symphony Orchestra of Mexico, has hope he and his family will be able to travel from Mexico City to visit Hyland next year.

“I feel relief, happiness and joy just knowing she is so much more at peace and happy living at Elderhaven,” said Shea of her mother. “She is calmer and less anxious. She is in good hands,” said Shea, who cried on the ride home after seeing her mother recently.