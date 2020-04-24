After 'punch in gut' of not getting pandemic loans, Tucson businesses hope new funding helps

When the directors of Second Street Children’s School heard about the federal paycheck loans and SBA loans to help businesses weather the pandemic, they hoped to able to keep supporting their 18 employees.

But by the time they tried to apply through the bank, all the money was gone.

“I am really angry about the situation,” Second Street director Jenny Barber Douglas said. “I feel like this process was unfair.”

More help is on the way for Tucson businesses like Second Street.

President Trump on Friday signed a $480 billon COVID-19 funding bill that among other things will provide $310 billion in new funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, which offers loans that can be forgiven if businesses rehire employees.

In response to criticism that large companies sapped the initial round of PPP funding, the second round sets aside $60 billion specifically for smaller institutions like credit unions and community banks, which tend to serve the smallest businesses.

While the new round of PPP funding is welcome, it is expected to go more quickly than the first round after the SBA re-opens the application process Monday morning, April 27 — some experts say perhaps in as little as 48 hours.

“If the SBA portal is working and processing applications without delay, it could go very quickly,” said David Lyons, regional president at National Bank of Arizona, adding that the first round of funding would likely have gone a lot quicker if the SBA internet portal hadn’t crashed repeatedly.