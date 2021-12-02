After Tucson police shooting of man in wheelchair, organizations call for change

The Arizona Center for Disability Law is calling for action by the Tucson Police Department after an officer shot a man to death as he sat in a motorized wheelchair.

In a letter to Mayor Regina Romero and the Tucson City Council, the Arizona Center for Disability Law and the DIRECT Center for Independence voiced their concerns about the way the Tucson Police Department works with the disability community following the death of 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards on Monday, Nov. 29.

Police say Richards had shoplifted a toolbox from a Walmart on Tucson's southwest side and flashed a knife before the shooting occurred. Officer Ryan Remington followed Richards from Walmart to a nearby Lowe's home improvement store. Video released by the Tucson Police Department shows Remington firing at Richards nine times, hitting him in the back and side as he tried to enter the garden center.

Richards had an extensive criminal history, but the letter to Romero notes that does not negate the responsibility of TPD to train its officers appropriately in working with the disability community.