Aging agency can help low-income seniors in Tucson with grocery shopping
top story

Help is available to Tucson seniors to do their grocery shopping. Participants will pay for their groceries but can get help from a nonprofit to do the shopping

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Pima Council on Aging received $500,000 in federal money to provide free grocery shopping services to older adults who live within Tucson’s city limits.

The city awarded the federal CARES Act funds to PCOA to help reduce the exposure of older adults to COVID-19 by them not having to go grocery shopping, explained Maddy Bynes, PCOA’s public policy and advocacy coordinator.

The Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act provides emergency relief to cities, individuals and businesses affected by the pandemic and economic downturn.

PCOA, an agency that advocates for seniors, their families and caregivers, is partnering with Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest to provide the grocery shopping for those who are eligible.

Bynes said the agency realizes the pressure that grocery shopping puts on older adults and family caregivers, and with some stores ending their “senior hours” it can be difficult for older adults to safely get groceries and supplies they need.

Grocery delivery services can be costly, creating additional barriers for lower-income older people, said Bynes. Shopping services up to two trips per month to obtain food and other essential items will be provided at no cost to eligible older adults through the program.

In addition to living within Tucson’s city limits, the qualifications for the expanded grocery shopping program is that a person must be age 60 or older and have an annual income of $25,520 or less.

Enrolled individuals will pay for their groceries; however, limited financial assistance may be available. The program will provide cleaning and hygiene supplies, said Bynes.

These additional funds from Tucson’s mayor and city council “will allow us to help older adults safely isolate and reduce the spread of the deadly coronavirus,” said W. Mark Clark, PCOA’s president and chief executive officer.

For those in need of grocery shopping assistance, call 790-7262 or email help@pcoa.org

Contact reporter Carmen Duarte at cduarte@tucson.com or 573-4104. On Twitter: @cduartestar

Info box

Pima Council on Aging currently serves 1,666 seniors in nutrition programs, including Pima Meals on Wheels and community lunch programs.

