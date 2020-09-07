Aging agency can help low-income seniors in Tucson with grocery shopping

Pima Council on Aging received $500,000 in federal money to provide free grocery shopping services to older adults who live within Tucson’s city limits.

The city awarded the federal CARES Act funds to PCOA to help reduce the exposure of older adults to COVID-19 by them not having to go grocery shopping, explained Maddy Bynes, PCOA’s public policy and advocacy coordinator.

The Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act provides emergency relief to cities, individuals and businesses affected by the pandemic and economic downturn.

PCOA, an agency that advocates for seniors, their families and caregivers, is partnering with Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest to provide the grocery shopping for those who are eligible.

Bynes said the agency realizes the pressure that grocery shopping puts on older adults and family caregivers, and with some stores ending their “senior hours” it can be difficult for older adults to safely get groceries and supplies they need.