Agua Caliente Elementary closes campus because of COVID-19 outbreak

The Agua Caliente Elementary School will shut down in-person classes for two weeks on Wednesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak among students, according to an email sent out by Principal Chris Rietz.

The move to switch to distance learning will be in effect until Nov. 15 when the campus is scheduled to reopen for classes, the announcement on Tuesday said.

“We understand this situation is unsettling, and may cause disruption for your child and family,” Rietz wrote in the email. “Please know we will be working to ensure your child’s educational experience continues to be meaningful and engaging while they learn online.”

The announcement came only a couple hours after the Pima County Health Department recommended that the school, 11420 East Limberlost Road, be closed temporarily due to the volume of COVID-19 cases and amount of recent student absences.

As of Tuesday, according to the email, there had been more than 40 positive COVID-19 cases reported to the county health department and about 50% of students had been absent for the past two days. Historically, about 40% of students had worn masks on campus, the email said.