Agua Caliente Park on Tucson's east side closed for Easter

Agua Caliente Park, a popular site for Easter celebrations will be closed Easter Sunday this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, county officials said.

The park on Tucson's far east side at 12325 E. Roger Road, near East Snyder Road and North Soldier Trail Road has seen as many as 600 visitors on the holiday, the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Department said in a news release.

"Since the sheer volume of visitors would make it virtually impossible to comply with social distancing guidelines, officials made the decision to close the park,"the department said.

Park gates will be closed on Easter and the entrance will be blocked. The Pima County Sheriff's Department will monitor the park and the area during the day on April 12.

The park will reopen Monday, April 13, at 7 a.m. Park hours are 7 a.m. to sunset. Almost all department-organized events were canceled starting March 20 to slow the spread of COVID-19, but department-operated parks will remain open, the department said.,

With an increase of traffic at parks and trails, department staff is disinfecting public restrooms and playgrounds more often.

Parks and trails are seeing increased usage due to the number of residents home from work and school. To maintain a healthful environment within the park system, NRPR staff members are taking additional disinfection steps at public restrooms and play structures. See County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry’s March 27 memo to the Board of Supervisors on the actions being taken to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread at public parks.

